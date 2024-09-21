Mutual Funds Moving Beyond Top 15 Cities, Says Franklin Templeton Report

The traction for mutual funds, thanks to the dazzling returns in the recent past, have only grown among Indians. With net inflows into the mutual funds weighing in at Rs 1.08 lakh crore in August, the net assets under management in the industry have risen to Rs 66.7 lakh crore.

The booming numbers have a strong story to tell—that of increasing interest in investing. The remarkable increase in investors across the nation is not concentrated just to the metros.

The share of mutual fund investors in below 15 cities have risen significantly in the last four years, according to a Franklin Templeton report.