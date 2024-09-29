Largest Mutual Fund Schemes: Infrastructure Steals Spotlight

More than 15 schemes out of the mutual fund houses' top 30 schemes are in the sectoral and thematic category. The record high inflows into the category over the past few months accounts for this category having the highest assets under management in the industry.

While the spotlight undeniably belongs to the sectoral funds, mid-caps and small caps have also held their place in the list.

This category has also managed decent returns during the period under review. The average AUM of small-cap funds is Rs 30,575 crore, and the average AUM of mid-cap funds is Rs 36,938 crore.