Mutual Fund Investment Through This Route May Be Pricier For Some Investors

"Firstly, there is a brokerage that you need to account for. Depending on your demat account's depository participant, one has to look at the brokerage they charge for buying, selling and holding," said Amol Joshi founder of PlanRupee Investment Services.

Investing via a demat account will have annual charges that need to be paid apart from the brokerage as well. Another issue with the route for new investors is the lack of certain facilities.

"Facilities like SIP, STP and SWP are not available for mutual funds held via demat account," said Joshi. What this means is some of the options available for investing, transferring and withdrawing will not be available.

Further, there are certain disadvantages with regard to nominees as well.

"In other routes, you can have different nominees for different units. For demat accounts. there is one set of nominees who will be eligible for all the mutual fund holdings," he said.

The information that investors receive also varies based on the channel chosen. There will be some calculations that will need to be taken care of in this route.

"You will not get a statement of account like you would when you hold units in mutual fund format. There will not be a capital gain and capital loss statement issued. You'll have to account it for yourself or your DP will provide it for you," said Joshi.