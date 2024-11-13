Mutual Fund Houses Bumped Up Their Holdings In This Sector During October
Mutual fund houses raised their banking sector holdings by 1.66% in October, while healthcare and infrastructure also saw moderate gains, reflecting sectoral shifts in market confidence.
Hot chocolates, pumpkin spiced lattes, and strawberry refreshers don't see the same amount of sales through the year as they thrive in different seasons. While specific beverages may see their sales spike and fall during different seasons, specific sectors performance may be varying through market cycles.
Mutual fund houses hold various sectors, and they increase or decrease their holdings of these sectors based on performance. The banking and automobile sectors saw the most change in holdings this month. Here's a snapshot of the top change in holdings that fund houses have made this month.
Sectors With Increased Holdings
The sector that saw the most increase in holding percentage is the banking sector. While the allocation went up by 1.66%, the change in holding increased by a percent. The health care sector saw an increase in holding as well during the month of October, as the holding went up by 0.39% while the market value increased marginally as well.
The infrastructure sector saw a significant change in market value along with a 0.23% increase in holding. Capital goods saw a marginal increase in both market value and holdings this month. The IT sector reports a decrease in market value but sees a slight increase in holdings in October.
Sectors With Reduced Holdings
While some sectors see a marginal increase in holdings, others have seen their allocations go down this month. The sector that most fund houses have decreased their holdings in is the automobile sector.
With nearly half a percent reduction holding, there was also a significant slip in the market value of the sector. The crude oil saw a steep 10.43% slip in market value and saw a toned-down reduction in holding.
The FMCG sector reported an 8.31% decline in market value as the holdings of the sector reduced by 0.27%. The retailing sector also took a sharp dip of 12% in market value as the holdings decreased by 0.25%.
Finance also saw a reduction in holdings, as it reduced by 0.24% and the market value of the sector reduced by 6.41%.