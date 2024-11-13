Mutual Fund Houses Bumped Up Their Holdings In This Sector During October

While some sectors see a marginal increase in holdings, others have seen their allocations go down this month. The sector that most fund houses have decreased their holdings in is the automobile sector.

With nearly half a percent reduction holding, there was also a significant slip in the market value of the sector. The crude oil saw a steep 10.43% slip in market value and saw a toned-down reduction in holding.

The FMCG sector reported an 8.31% decline in market value as the holdings of the sector reduced by 0.27%. The retailing sector also took a sharp dip of 12% in market value as the holdings decreased by 0.25%.

Finance also saw a reduction in holdings, as it reduced by 0.24% and the market value of the sector reduced by 6.41%.