Mumbai Suburban, Kolhapur, Chennai Top Districts In Consumer Spend Through Credit Cards: Study

Mumbai Suburban, Kolhapur and Chennai have emerged as top districts in terms of consumer spend through credit cards, according to a study of credit card outstanding. The study was done by Akara Research & Technologies Pvt.

Akara used its Geo-Crede service and conducted a granular district-wise analysis — compound annual growth rate (2019–20 to 2022–23) and share of outstanding personal credit cards over the last three years. The study covered districts with more than Rs. 1,000 crore personal credit card outstanding.

According to the study, credit card outstanding is urban-centric in large cities. The study reveals that the top eight districts account for about 50% of scheduled-commercial-bank outstanding credit card loans of Rs 1,98,862.5 crore as of March 2023.

Mumbai Suburban (with a card outstanding of Rs 36,347.8 crore), tops the list, accounting for 18% of the outstanding personal credit cards (overall) and also growing at a CAGR of around 18%.

Surprisingly enough, Kolhapur takes the second spot in card outstanding (Rs 16,257 crore) with a share of 8.1%. The card outstanding in Kolhapur is growing at a CAGR of 14.3%.

Chennai (Rs 12,999 crore) edges past Bengaluru Urban to occupy the third position with a share of 6.5%. Significantly, the study finds the CAGR of card outstanding in Chennai to be growing at 23.4%. This growth appears to reflect the changing lifestyle in Chennai, which has turned a lot more cosmopolitan.