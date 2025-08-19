Mumbai Rains: Does Your Car Insurance Cover Monsoon Damage? Here’s What You Need To Know
As heavy rain disrupts Mumbai, car owners must check if their insurance policies provide adequate protection against monsoon-related damage.
Monsoon may bring the much-needed respite from the summer heat, but for Mumbai residents it also triggers a familiar sinking feeling. Rains brings the challenges of navigating flooded roads, dealing with vehicle breakdowns, and the overall disruption of normal life.
On Monday (Aug. 18), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert as torrential rains lashed the city. In just one day, Mumbai received more than 170 mm rainfall, surpassing its average monthly quota in barely three days. Waterlogging was reported across several areas, and Mumbaikars grappled with delayed local train services and flight disruptions. The BMC closed schools and colleges earlier on Aug. 18, and declared a holiday on Aug. 19.
Heavy rainfall continued on Tuesday, forcing people to stay indoors with IMD issuing a warning.
Amid such extreme weather, car owners have their own set of anxieties. One key question is: Does insurance cover monsoon-related damage? The answer is it depends on the policy type and add-ons you have.
Third-Party Insurance Won't Be Helpful
If you have a third-party liability cover only, you won't be covered for damages to your car. This insurance covers damages or injuries caused to another person or property only. Hence, in case your vehicle gets waterlogged or develops engine problems due to waterlogging, you will have to incur the costs yourself.
Comprehensive Insurance Is Essential
A proper motor insurance policy is a must, especially in regions which face extreme monsoon fury. It not only insures against accidents, but also natural disasters such as floods, storms and landslides. This type of insurance generally covers losses caused by flooding to the vehicle body, interiors and electrical systems.
Add-Ons For Monsoon Coverage
Driving in Mumbai rain is unpredictable, and some insurance add-ons can prevent you from shelling out money from your pocket for repairs. Here are some add-ons you might want to consider:
Protection for the engine: The engine is the costliest component of your vehicle, and the most susceptible to water damage as well. Low-lying vehicles are more likely to experience engine damage in flooded conditions. An engine protection add-on guarantees repair or replacement expenses if water damages essential parts.
Consumables cover: Comprehensive insurance, though it covers major damages, leaves consumables such as engine oil, grease and nuts and bolts out. These parts need to be replaced when repairs are made. A consumables cover saves you from shelling out these extra expenses from your pocket.
Roadside assistance: Vehicles stranded on water-logged roads are a common sight during monsoon. Attempting to start them can further damage them. A roadside assistance add-on offers towing to the nearest service centre, where experts can get your vehicle on the road safely.
What You Should Do
Do not start your vehicle if it is under water. Attempting to start may aggravate engine damage.
Take photos and videos of the damages for hassle-free settlement of claims.
Notify your insurer immediately and do only what they advice.
Monsoon in Mumbai is unpredictable, but your financial planning need not be. A good car insurance policy with the correct add-ons can keep you safe from costly repair expenses. Without losing a minute, look into your policy, enhance coverage if required and monsoon-proof your vehicle and yourself.