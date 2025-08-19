Mumbai Rains: Does Your Car Insurance Cover Monsoon Damage? Here’s What You Need To Know

Monsoon may bring the much-needed respite from the summer heat, but for Mumbai residents it also triggers a familiar sinking feeling. Rains brings the challenges of navigating flooded roads, dealing with vehicle breakdowns, and the overall disruption of normal life.

On Monday (Aug. 18), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert as torrential rains lashed the city. In just one day, Mumbai received more than 170 mm rainfall, surpassing its average monthly quota in barely three days. Waterlogging was reported across several areas, and Mumbaikars grappled with delayed local train services and flight disruptions. The BMC closed schools and colleges earlier on Aug. 18, and declared a holiday on Aug. 19.

Heavy rainfall continued on Tuesday, forcing people to stay indoors with IMD issuing a warning.



Amid such extreme weather, car owners have their own set of anxieties. One key question is: Does insurance cover monsoon-related damage? The answer is it depends on the policy type and add-ons you have.