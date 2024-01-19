Multiple Demat Accounts Can Prove To Be Costly To Manage

It is very easy to open a demat account to invest in shares and other instruments but in this area, too, there is a need to ensure that the various accounts are managed properly.

One of the common things that has been seen for individuals is that they have multiple demat accounts and many of them are not used as they do not contain any securities. This can make it an expensive situation because there are charges related to these accounts, which can pile up and hence, action is required.

Here is how to handle the entire situation: