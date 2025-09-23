‘Moving Back To India Was The Best Decision’: Man Shares Honest Pros And Cons
After returning to India having lived in Texas, Paris, Amsterdam and Munich, a man has revealed the decisions behind the move.
A man on Reddit shared why moving back to India after four years abroad turned out to be the best decision of his life. He had previously lived in Texas for two years and then in Amsterdam, Paris and Munich.
A year ago, he returned to India and now lives in a tier-3 town in South India, working remotely. In his post, he outlined both the pros and cons of his move, aiming to help others who might be considering a similar decision. His post is getting significant traction amid immigration-related uncertainty in the United States, which has left many people rethinking their long-term plans abroad.
“A year ago, I moved back to India, and I can confidently say it has been the best decision of my life,” he said in a post made two days ago.
According to the Redditor, factors like no racism, medical access, improved infrastructure, family proximity, and education quality are among the factors that have made his life easier in India.
“I feel genuinely good knowing my kids will go to school where no one will call them racial slurs...That peace of mind is priceless. I have never faced direct racism in any country. But subtle racism in the US….,” he noted in the Reddit post.
The user further said that moving back to India brought benefits such as instant and affordable medical care, and the infrastructure here is “better than people assume.”
“There’s zero wait time for medical appointments. I once waited a month abroad after a cracked, root-canaled tooth just to return to India for treatment. Yes, healthcare might be free in developed countries, but hidden charges and long waiting times are a reality,” the user said.
He also pointed out that the Indian schooling system creates kids who tend to be “sharper compared to their general US counterparts.”
“.....Chinese students typically outperform everyone, but I’d say Indian students in India still hold their ground,” he said.
According to the Redditor, living in India offers a major financial advantage. He earns Rs 1 lakh monthly from rental income while spending under Rs 20,000. With affordable living, home-cooked meals and household help, his lifestyle is both economical and comfortable.
The user also pointed out that being close to family has brought him emotional peace. He appreciated India's lively atmosphere, which he finds energising compared to the quiet, isolating vibe in the West.
He added that he had no complaints about the air quality in his tier-3 city and even enjoyed flexible working hours.
“There’s a misconception that people in India work too much. I work a maximum of five hours a day, two hours in the morning and three hours in the evening to align with the US team….,” he said, adding that he is living a peaceful life.
On the downside, the Redditor mentioned issues with public transport cleanliness and connectivity and problems like corruption. However, he felt that the pros far outweighed the cons.