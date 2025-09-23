‘Moving Back To India Was The Best Decision’: Man Shares Honest Pros And Cons

A man on Reddit shared why moving back to India after four years abroad turned out to be the best decision of his life. He had previously lived in Texas for two years and then in Amsterdam, Paris and Munich.

A year ago, he returned to India and now lives in a tier-3 town in South India, working remotely. In his post, he outlined both the pros and cons of his move, aiming to help others who might be considering a similar decision. His post is getting significant traction amid immigration-related uncertainty in the United States, which has left many people rethinking their long-term plans abroad.

“A year ago, I moved back to India, and I can confidently say it has been the best decision of my life,” he said in a post made two days ago.

According to the Redditor, factors like no racism, medical access, improved infrastructure, family proximity, and education quality are among the factors that have made his life easier in India.

“I feel genuinely good knowing my kids will go to school where no one will call them racial slurs...That peace of mind is priceless. I have never faced direct racism in any country. But subtle racism in the US….,” he noted in the Reddit post.