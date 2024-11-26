Dents To Engine Damage: Comparing Motor Insurance Premiums Is A Must

From the 'whoopsies' of hitting a kerb to calming a driver who is ready to throw hands because their car got dented, motor insurance comes handy in both situations and many more.

A wide variety of products are now for customers to choose from based on cars, coverage, locations and parts.

"The same premium has to be paid by everyone despite how they drive. There are innovative products now," said Amit Chhabra, chief business officer of general insurance at Policybazaar.com. "Simple indicators like distance driven are taken into consideration and there are options like top-up that are available."

In terms of payment as well, there are options to get around the huge one-time payments as one can break down the premiums into equated-monthly-installment payments.