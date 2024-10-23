More Fund Houses Might Take This Call As Inflows Into Equity Increases

There have been times in previous market cycles where fund managers have taken cash calls when the stocks are expensive or when there is limited opportunities to invest.

At this point of time, the Parag Parikh Flexi-Cap Fund have kept a significant percentage of cash. There are a few fund houses that have also increased their holdings in cash recently.

"Really hard to find attractive opportunities and cash position has been held," said Raj Mehta, fund manager at PPFAS Mutual Fund. These cash calls that are taken by the fund managers ideally need to be informed to the investors as well.

"We have no pressure to stay invested. We are happy to keep the cash and invest when the opportunities come around," said Mehta. Other fund houses like ICICI have also used the strategic deployment of cash in the past.

"In the short term we may underperform, but in the long term we will be able to outperform," he said. The objective is to ensure timely deployment of cash when the opportunity arises.