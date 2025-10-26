Moneyview To Cleo—Here Are Five Useful AI-Powered Tools To Help Manage Your Finances
AI And Personal Finance: AI tools analyse your habits, estimate your needs, and give personalised guidance on how much you can save each month.
Artificial intelligence (AI) has made its way into almost all spheres of our lives, and it's also changing the way we do banking and manage personal finance. From budgeting to investing, AI-powered tools can help you keep it easy, quick and effective.
There are some top-favored AI tools that analyse one's habits, estimate the needs, and give personalised guidance on how much one can save each month. Here are five AI apps for managing personal finances:
Moneyview
Moneyview uses AI to track expenses automatically by analysing transactional SMS messages, providing real-time visibility of finances. It simplifies budgeting by categorising spending patterns, helping the user control expenditure and allocate funds wisely. It removes the manual effort of tracking expenses and shows you clear financial insights instantly
Cleo
It is an AI-powered chatbot that connects to the bank account and helps one manage money in a humorous way. It tracks spending in real time, categorises transactions automatically, such as groceries and bills, and then helps create a budget for users.
Cleo will also alert users when they overspend. This app also offers insights in a fun and challenging way by introducing games.
YNAB (You Need ABudget)
YNAB is a budgeting app designed to help one take control of their money. It's not just about tracking the spending, but it also teaches the users a system to plan every rupee that they earn. When they receive income, YNAB helps them assign every rupee a purpose.
It then tracks spending, and in case of overspending in one category, it lets users move money from another category to cover it. The app then shows spending patterns and gives insights about the user's financial patterns.
Monarch Money
It is a subscription-based personal finance platform aimed at individuals and couples seeking a unified view of their financial life. It offers tools for budgeting, tracking spending, setting goals, and planning for the future - all in one app.
The app lets one see all the money that a group of people shares, such as joint accounts, bills, or investments. The tool shows exactly how much each person is spending and on what.
PocketGuard AI+
It is an advanced version of the PocketGuard budgeting app designed to help users manage their finances more effectively. It provides real-time insights into their spending habits and provides tools to enhance their financial planning.
The app calculates your "safe-to-spend" amount by deducting bills, savings goals, and essential expenses from your income. It also warns users when they are close to overspending, allowing them to adjust their budgets accordingly.