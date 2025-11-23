How Much Do You Need To Invest Monthly To Retire With Rs 10 Crore?

Many Indians dream of a Rs 10-crore retirement corpus. That sum of money represents a life where you are financially self-sufficient, free from money worries, and can truly enjoy your golden years. It has become the new aspirational retirement corpus for many upper-middle-class and high-net-worth individuals, especially in metro cities.

But how does one get there? The answer lies in the disciplined power of investing. Suitable investment options for reaching a corpus of Rs 1 crore include mutual funds, gold, PPF, FDs and the stock market. Ideally, one should diversify one’s investments to minimise risk and ensure stable returns.

Below, we have illustrated how a corpus of Rs 10 crore can be achieved by investing in PPF and mutual funds. We will assume a time span of 35 years until retirement.