How This Couple In Their 30s Cleared Rs 1.2-Crore Debt And Built Rs 5-Crore Net Worth

Retirement planning is an integral part of financial strategy and it needs consistent investment over the years. As early retirement is gaining popularity among young professionals, building a sizable corpus is essential to achieve the goal of FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early).

A recent Reddit post by an Indian couple in their mid-30s on their investment journey towards the early retirement goal has caught the attention of social media users.

The couple has now built a net worth of Rs 5 crore after clearing a debt of Rs 1.2 crore. They have credited disciplined savings, investments and lifestyle adjustments inspired by the FIRE philosophy.

In a long Reddit post, the husband, a 36-year-old engineer with an MBA degree, said that he and his wife began their married life burdened with about Rs 1.2 crore in loans.

“After marriage, we started our life with about 1.2 Cr loan (education loans and housing loans for parents’ houses),” he wrote. “Started reading about FIRE during COVID, amidst a stressful job. Learned the techniques, although not an expert.”

Before that, he admitted to financial missteps, such as overspending after completing his MBA. “Didn’t understand loans need to be closed fast and ended up living lavishly after MBA, ended up doing a lavish wedding (regret it now, because I did it just to impress relatives),” he said.