Money Conversations Every Family Should Have After The Festive Season
The period following the festive season offers a chance to reassess finances and plan wisely.
The festive season in India is a time of celebration and togetherness. Often, it also leads to significant spending. From splurging on gifts, sweets, and decorations to hosting grand feasts, the financial demands of the season can leave families feeling both fulfilled and financially stretched.
As the festivities wind down, it’s the perfect time to gather around the dining table and have honest money conversations. Here’s a guide to the essential financial discussions every family should have during the post-festive season.
Reviewing Festive Spending
The festive season involves both planned and unplanned expenses. It can include new outfits, last-minute gifts, or spontaneous trips to the market for sweets.
Start by reviewing how much was spent and where the money went. This reflection helps families identify habits to carry forward or avoid.
Assessing Debt And Repayment Plans
The festive season offers many temptations. Examples include EMI schemes for gadgets, credit card offers, or loans for big-ticket purchases like jewellery. But all these can lead to debt.
After the festive season, it is critical to assess any new financial obligations. Clearing festive-related debt quickly prevents it from snowballing into a long-term burden, especially with rising interest rates in India.
Rebuilding Emergency Fund
The festive season can deplete savings, especially emergency funds. Families often dip into them for unexpected expenses like travel or home renovations. Replenishing this fund should be a priority.
Topics to discuss include: how much was withdrawn from savings, and does the family still have enough to cover 6–12 months of expenses?
Discuss ways to rebuild, such as cutting back on non-essentials.
Setting Financial Goals For The New Year
The time after Diwali is ideal for prioritising the family’s financial goals. This is especially true with the new year approaching.
The festive season may be over, but other big expenses, like school fees, tax deadlines, or family weddings, often loom in the new year. Planning prevents financial strain.
Teaching Kids About Money
Diwali offers a good opportunity to teach children about financial responsibility since they’ve witnessed spending on gifts, clothes, and celebrations. Involving kids in money conversations builds lifelong habits.
Explain why the family spent on certain things and saved on others. Discuss pocket money management or the value of saving small amounts from their cash gifts.
To conclude, money conversations in Indian families can sometimes be tricky, especially when multiple generations live under one roof. Ensure everyone feels heard, from breadwinners to homemakers.
Transparent communication prevents misunderstandings and brings the family together to achieve common goals.