Money Conversations Every Family Should Have After The Festive Season

The festive season in India is a time of celebration and togetherness. Often, it also leads to significant spending. From splurging on gifts, sweets, and decorations to hosting grand feasts, the financial demands of the season can leave families feeling both fulfilled and financially stretched.

As the festivities wind down, it’s the perfect time to gather around the dining table and have honest money conversations. Here’s a guide to the essential financial discussions every family should have during the post-festive season.