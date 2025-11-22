Money Conversations Couples Must Have Before Marriage

This means being transparent about your income, debts, assets, and financial obligations such as loans or family support commitments. Many Indian couples bring financial baggage into marriage, whether it’s education loans, credit card debts, or family responsibilities. Discussing these upfront avoids surprises later and helps you plan jointly.

Who Pays For The Wedding?

An average Indian wedding can cost between Rs 20–40 lakh for a middle-class family. It is crucial to discuss and decide early who will bear how much expense for the marriage. For couples, such discussions also help in better financial planning.

Discuss Spending And Saving Habits

Understanding each other’s approach to money is critical: are you a spender or a saver? How do you prioritise expenses versus savings? Aligning on financial habits can help prevent frustrations and resentment related to money management.

How To Manage Joint Finances

Decide if you would merge your incomes completely, keep them separate, or have a combination of joint and individual accounts. There is no “right” model, only the one you both agree on without resentment.

When To Start Family

Raising a child involves substantial cost and long-term financial commitment. It’s advisable to discuss your plans for building funds for higher studies and the marriage of children, as it involves steady investments.

To conclude, money conversations might not be the most romantic part of your marriage planning, but they are essential. Approaching these talks with honesty, openness, and a willingness to understand each other's perspectives creates a strong financial partnership.