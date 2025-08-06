Money Choices Feeling Like 'Ta Ra Rum Pum'? Radhika Gupta's Mango Millionaires Offers a Smarter Ride

The book references the Bollywood movie "Ta Ra Rum Pum" to illustrate the pitfalls of excessive debt. The film's main character, a race car driver, lives a life where "everything is on EMI," leading to a dramatic fall from riches to rags.

This serves as a warning against using credit for wants rather than needs. Radhika and Nanjan, while not anti-debt, flag that there is a clear difference between good debt like an education or home loan that builds an asset or services a need and bad debt for wants that don't appreciate.

To help readers identify good versus bad debt, they introduce the RATE framework which expands into rate of interest, high rates often signal bad debt. The appreciation possibility here is the question weather the asset being bought appreciate like a house or depreciate like a phone.

The next element is tenure, the authors say that short-term debt is generally better and long-term debt for depreciating assets is risky.