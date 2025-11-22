Money Anxiety Is Real — How Financial Stress Impacts Mental Health

If you are anxious about money, you are not alone. People from different countries, backgrounds, and income levels face financial pressure when it comes to inflation and growing financial responsibilities.

Financial stress shows up in many ways, such as worrying about paying bills, feeling guilty about spending on small pleasures, constantly checking your bank balance, or lying awake at night thinking about EMIs, rent, savings, or debts.

According to an American Psychological Association (APA) study, "72 percent of Americans feel stressed about money at least some of the time." Mental health professionals state that money anxiety can lead to sleepless nights, mood swings, panic attacks, and difficulty concentrating.

The study has also found that people with the lowest incomes are 1.5 to 3 times as likely to experience mental health issues, whereas people with a financial plan are 2x more likely to report no anxiety or depression.

The most affected are the young adults who are dealing with student loans, unstable incomes or rising living costs. Some even feel pressured to maintain a certain lifestyle, even when their finances don't support it. When it comes to parents, they often struggle with their children's school fees, healthcare costs and household expenses.

Thinking about money can take a toll on your emotional health and mental well-being. Some might feel guilty for spending money even if they know they can afford it, while others may be afraid of looking at their bank balance.