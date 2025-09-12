Missed Paying EMIs On Time? Your Phone May Get Locked As RBI Plans THIS To Curb Bad Loans

The Reserve Bank of India, is reportedly planning to allow lenders to remotely lock mobile phones purchased on credit, if borrowers fail to make their EMI payments, according to a Reuters source-based report.

The Central Bank's possible move is aimed at curbing the rising bad assets, particularly in small-ticket consumer loans, but is expected to raise significant concerns regarding consumer rights.

