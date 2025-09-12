Business NewsPersonal FinanceMissed Paying EMIs On Time? Your Phone May Get Locked As RBI Plans THIS To Curb Bad Loans
ADVERTISEMENT

Missed Paying EMIs On Time? Your Phone May Get Locked As RBI Plans THIS To Curb Bad Loans

RBI's possible move is aimed at curbing the rising bad assets, particularly in small-ticket consumer loans

12 Sep 2025, 11:33 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>RBI is expected to update its Fair Practices Code&nbsp; with guidelines on phone-locking mechanism. (Image Source: Canva AI)</p></div>
RBI is expected to update its Fair Practices Code  with guidelines on phone-locking mechanism. (Image Source: Canva AI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Reserve Bank of India, is reportedly planning to allow lenders to remotely lock mobile phones purchased on credit, if borrowers fail to make their EMI payments, according to a Reuters source-based report.

The Central Bank's possible move is aimed at curbing the rising bad assets, particularly in small-ticket consumer loans, but is expected to raise significant concerns regarding consumer rights.

"India's central bank plans to allow lenders to remotely lock mobile phones bought on credit if the borrowers default on those loans, two sources said, in a move aimed at curbing bad assets that is likely to raise consumer rights concerns," said the Reuters report.

ALSO READ

GST Cut: Car Buyers To Save Rs 60,000 To Rs 1.3 Lakh On New Purchases, EMIs Set To Fall — Check Details
Opinion
GST Cut: Car Buyers To Save Rs 60,000 To Rs 1.3 Lakh On New Purchases, EMIs Set To Fall — Check Details
Read More

The Balancing Act: Loan Recovery And Data Protection

This proposal marks a change in stance compared to the previous year, when the RBI reportedly instructed lenders to cease the practice of using apps to lock the devices of defaulting borrowers. The new measure comes after fresh consultations with financial institutions. The RBI is expected to update its Fair Practices Code in the coming months with specific guidelines on the phone-locking mechanism.

These rules may mandate prior consent from the borrower and would prohibit lenders from accessing any personal data on the locked device.

The RBI’s objective here, is to strike a balance between empowering lenders to recover small-ticket loans and ensuring that customers' data remains protected. The rise of small-ticket loans for consumer electronics, especially mobile phones, has been a key driver for this consideration.

ALSO READ

HDFC Bank Reduces Lending Rates: Check How Much Your EMIs Will Decrease
Opinion
HDFC Bank Reduces Lending Rates: Check How Much Your EMIs Will Decrease
Read More

Defaults In Small Ticket Loans

Small-ticket personal loans under Rs 10,000 showed higher delinquency rates than larger loans, with peak defaults occurring among those who took loans between December 2023 and June 2024, according to CRIF Highmark.

Fresh loan originations in this segment were dominated by NBFCs, which lent to new borrowers outside the top 100 cities, it said. While the measure could improve recovery rates for major lenders, it has drawn criticism from consumer advocacy groups who warn of potential exploitation.

The report cites a consumer advocate who argues that this practice weaponizes access to essential technology to enforce behavioural compliance, locking users out of livelihoods, education, and financial services until repayment.

ALSO READ

Explained: What Is ‘EMI Retirement’? How Debt Is Following People Into Their Golden Years
Opinion
Explained: What Is ‘EMI Retirement’? How Debt Is Following People Into Their Golden Years
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT