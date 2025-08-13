Minimum Balance Rules: ICICI Bank vs SBI vs Bank Of Baroda vs PNB vs Other PSU Banks — Details Here

ICICI Bank has revised its minimum balance requirements for new savings accounts across different regions, following a heavy backlash from customers. For metro and urban customers, the minimum balance requirement has been reduced from Rs 50,000 to Rs 15,000, according to a statement released by the lender on Wednesday.

Similarly, for new semi-urban account holders, the requirement has been lowered from Rs 25,000 to Rs 7,500. Rural customers will now need to maintain a minimum average monthly balance of Rs 2,500, down from Rs 10,000 earlier. The changes were announced days after the bank significantly hiked its minimum balance requirement in a bid to become a "primary" bank for its customers' needs.

The new rules came into effect from Aug. 1. However, the bank revised the minimum balance requirement criteria again on Aug. 13.

Failing to maintain a minimum balance in the savings account typically leads to penalties from the lenders. While some lenders do not have minimum balance requirements, others, like ICICI Bank, have set certain criteria for customers.

This led to a backlash against the lender as many people raised questions about convenience and financial inclusion.