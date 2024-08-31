Mind The Gap: Disability Insurance Shortcomings And Tax Deductions

Disability insurance often fails to cover the full spectrum of expenses related to a disability. "For example, having a disabled-friendly bathroom or your room; a lot of things insurance does not help you on that," Desai said. The costs associated with modifying a home to be accessible can be substantial, and these modifications are essential for the well-being of individuals with disabilities, he said.

Moreover, the financial burden extends beyond immediate costs. "Disability is not just a few thousand; it goes into lakhs," Desai said. He points out that the costs of managing a disability can quickly escalate, especially when insurance coverage is inadequate. A study by the Indian Council for Medical Research, or ICMR, found that individuals with disabilities spend, on average, 3-4 times more on healthcare compared to those without disabilities, largely due to the need for specialised care and equipment.

A study titled "Measuring the Financial Impact of Disabilities in India," published on the National Institutes of Health website, indicates that more than half (57.1%) of the households faced catastrophic health expenditure due to having a disabled member. Nearly one fifth (19.1%) of households that were above the poverty line before a member received disability-related treatment were pushed below the poverty line.