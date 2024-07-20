Mind And Money: Your Spending And Saving Decoded Based On Personality Type

Scenario 1: You step right in and swipe your credit card to buy the backpack without a second thought.

This is the type of people who are impulsive spenders. Thinking about the purchase barely holds them back as they don't wait to contemplate about the consequences of this spend.

“Spending is the result of a combination of so many factors,” said Dr Anjali Chhabria, a practicing psychiatrist.

One might not even realise that they liked might have liked the design of this backpack because a friend had a similar design. They might even be influenced by social media, as they give into the fear of missing out on the product.

“This type of people end up spending somehow, if they have money in their account,” said Kiran Telang, a financial planner.

The fix according to Telang, can be as simple as setting a spending limit. Having a provision set apart to spend will help stay within the limit and spend guilt free.