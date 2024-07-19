New Fund Offers: Cost Advantage To Fillers — Key Mutual Fund Investment Decisions

Investors often buy NFOs to capitalise on the cost advantage that many believe these offer. But financial planners say that NFOs fail to offer any significant cost advantage at all.

"One can say NFOs have not cost edge at all," said Santhosh Joseph, founder and chief executive officer of Germinate Investment Services LLP.

The cost advantage depends on the money the NFO collects. The increase in the value of shares will also depend on the performance of the fund.

"The value of the NAV does not guarantee the performance of the scheme," said Joseph. The performance depends on the fund manager and the time taken to build the portfolio, according to him.

When it comes to the time impact of NFOs, the deployment of cash for an NFO might take longer than broader funds, Joseph said. This means that after the collection period is over, fund managers gradually deploy the funds.

Other existing schemes in the space might have already deployed their funds, which reduces the time and cost advantage of NFOs as well.

As far as time advantage goes, investors who truly believe in the potential of a sector would prioritise staying invested as the the larger goal than an early entrance, Joseph said.