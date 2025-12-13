Massive Rally In Gold And Silver: Should You Rebalance Your Portfolio?

Gold and silver prices have surged sharply in 2025, making these precious metals one of the most talked-about asset classes this year.

While gold has delivered one of its strongest performances in decades, it is silver that has truly captured investor attention. Since the beginning of the year, silver prices have jumped over 120%, touching the historic Rs 2 lakh-per-kilogram level.

Gold, too, has seen an exceptional run in 2025, rising more than 60% after scaling over 50 all-time highs during the year, according to various reports.

In India, gold prices in Mumbai have climbed from nearly Rs 78,000 per 10 grams at the start of 2025 to almost Rs 1.35 lakh per 10 grams, a jump of roughly 72% within the year.