How To Plan Wedding Without Taking Loan

Weddings these days have become more about showing off than genuine celebration. Many people spend huge amounts just to make the event extravagant, and often, even without a proper budget, they take loans to fund it. This creates a financial burden that can last a lifetime for just a few days of fun.

Recent data shows that taking loans for weddings has become very common in India. A survey by IndiaLends found that about 26% of brides and grooms plan to take a personal loan to cover wedding expenses.

Most of them plan to borrow between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh for just one function. This can create a burden on your finances for years to come.

But many people often wonder if it is even possible to have a wedding without taking a loan. Yes, of course. With smart planning, creativity and a focus on what truly matters, you can have a beautiful, lavish wedding without going into debt.