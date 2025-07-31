Major Financial Changes From August 1: Credit Card Rules To UPI Transactions, Key Details Here

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced fresh guidelines to make UPI transactions more efficient. Daily limits have been set for various activities such as balance checks (50 times per app), transaction status checks (three times with 90-second intervals) and linked account inquiries (25 times per app).

Auto-pay features will only work during non-peak hours: before 10 a.m., between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and after 9:30 p.m.

In addition, users will now be able to see the registered bank name of the beneficiary before making a payment, helping reduce transaction errors and fraud.