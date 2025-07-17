Looking To Invest Rs 5 Lakh Lumpsum For Five Years? Here's Where To Park Your Money

If you want to grow your savings over the medium term, there are some smart options to consider with at least a five-year investment goal.

Investment instruments like fixed deposits and debt mutual funds can offer stability with moderate returns. For higher growth, you may consider equity mutual funds or gold, based on your risk appetite. Additionally, the government-backed National Savings Certificate (NSC) is also an ideal option for conservative investors who wish to secure higher returns than FDs.

A planned investment strategy through these diversified tools can help you grow your money substantially over five years, supporting medium-term goals like home buying, education, or a dream vacation.

Let’s assume you have Rs 5 lakh to invest lumpsum for a five-year period.