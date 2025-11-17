Looking To Build A Stress-Free Wedding Corpus? ⁠Here's How '50-30-20' Rule Can Help You

Weddings are joyous but costly affairs in India, with average budgets running into several lakhs. Early planning in a systematic manner is key to staying stress-free while preparing for your special day.

Financial experts often suggest following the 50-30-20 rule, a simple investment framework, which can also be applied to build a wedding corpus without straining household finances.

This rule recommends allocation of 50% of your income to needs, 30% to wants and 20% toward savings. This simple investment strategy allows a couple to celebrate their special day in style without spending sleepless nights over budgetary anxieties.

Not just a systematic investment plan to build your wedding corpus, this strategy will also help you avoid unnecessary expenses. There is no fixed formula and you can adjust the percentages as per your needs and financial conditions.

What is crucial to building your wedding corpus is regular savings, while curbing unnecessary spending. Let’s take a look at how to use the 50-30-20 rule to build your wedding corpus: