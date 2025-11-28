Life Certificate Submission Deadline For Pensioners: Steps To Submit Digital Certificate By Nov. 30

Pensioners in India have only a few days left to submit their annual Life Certificate, which will ensure that their monthly pension payments are not stalled. The deadline to submit this certificate is Nov. 30 and the government may not announce any extension of the due date.

The Life Certificate, also called the Jeevan Pramaan Patra, confirms that the pensioner is alive and eligible to receive the financial benefits. The rule applies to both central and state government pensioners.

The certificate can be submitted online through the Digital Life Certificate system. For this, pensioners need their PPO number, Aadhaar, bank account details and the mobile number linked to Aadhaar.

Pensioners between the ages of 60 and 80 should note that the failure to submit this document within the deadline will result in the temporary suspension of their pension. Release of pension amounts will restart only after the certificate is submitted to the Central Pension Processing Centre. Any pending amount will be released once the certificate is verified.

This certificate can also be submitted offline via banks or a Common Service Centre.