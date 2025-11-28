Life Certificate Submission Deadline For Pensioners: Steps To Submit Digital Certificate By Nov. 30
The Life Certificate, also called the Jeevan Pramaan Patra, is required to confirm that the pensioner is alive and eligible to receive financial benefits.
Pensioners in India have only a few days left to submit their annual Life Certificate, which will ensure that their monthly pension payments are not stalled. The deadline to submit this certificate is Nov. 30 and the government may not announce any extension of the due date.
The Life Certificate, also called the Jeevan Pramaan Patra, confirms that the pensioner is alive and eligible to receive the financial benefits. The rule applies to both central and state government pensioners.
The certificate can be submitted online through the Digital Life Certificate system. For this, pensioners need their PPO number, Aadhaar, bank account details and the mobile number linked to Aadhaar.
Pensioners between the ages of 60 and 80 should note that the failure to submit this document within the deadline will result in the temporary suspension of their pension. Release of pension amounts will restart only after the certificate is submitted to the Central Pension Processing Centre. Any pending amount will be released once the certificate is verified.
This certificate can also be submitted offline via banks or a Common Service Centre.
Submitting Digital Life Certificate Online:
A Jeevan Pramaan Patra or Life Certificate is meant for pensioners between the ages of 60 and 80. The document can be submitted online after Aadhaar and biometric verification. Pensioners can complete the process with their Aadhaar number and fingerprint or face scan.
In an X post, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has reminded pensioners about the option to submit their certificates online.
“Pensioners can now submit their Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan) easily through Face Authentication — no need to visit banks or offices!” EPFO reminded eligible pensioners earlier this month.
Pensioners can now submit their Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan) easily through Face Authentication â no need to visit banks or offices!— EPFO (@officialepfo) November 17, 2025
Follow these simple steps and complete it from your smartphone. ð±#EPFO #EPFOWithYou #HumHainNa #à¤à¤ªà¥à¤à¤«à¤@mansukhmandviyaâ¦ pic.twitter.com/wGeYnX4sKq
Steps To Submit Digital Life Certificate Using Face Authentication:
Use an Android smartphone with a 5 MP front camera and an internet connection.
Keep your Aadhaar number registered with the Pension Disbursing Authority ready.
Download the AadhaarFaceRD app and the Jeevan Pramaan Face App from the Google Play Store.
Complete operator authentication and scan the operator’s face.
(The pensioner can be the operator.)
Enter the pensioner’s details in the app.
Capture a clear face photo and submit. An SMS with a download link for the Jeevan Pramaan will be sent to the registered mobile number.
A pensioner must provide their Aadhaar number, name, mobile number, PPO number, pension account details, bank information and the names of the pension sanctioning and disbursing authorities to generate the certificate. Biometric verification through fingerprint or iris is also required. Incorrect details may lead to rejection.
The Pramaan ID or Jeevan Pramaan is not valid for life. Its validity depends on rules set by the Pension Sanctioning Authority. After expiry, pensioners must generate a new Digital Life Certificate.