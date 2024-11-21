Life Certificate For Pensioners: Check Last Date, What Happens If You Miss Deadline

The last date for central government pensioners to submit their life certificates is just a few days away. As per the existing guidelines, the pensioners are required to submit a life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra on an annual basis to continue receiving their pensions seamlessly every month.

Jeevan Pramaan is a digital life certificate, which the pensioners can submit online.

The pensioners aged 80 years and above can submit their Jeevan Pramaan till Nov. 30, 2024. The submission of the life certificate started from Oct. 21.