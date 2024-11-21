Life Certificate For Pensioners: Check Last Date, What Happens If You Miss Deadline
The pensioners aged 80 years and above can submit their Jeevan Pramaan till Nov. 30, 2024.
The last date for central government pensioners to submit their life certificates is just a few days away. As per the existing guidelines, the pensioners are required to submit a life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra on an annual basis to continue receiving their pensions seamlessly every month.
Jeevan Pramaan is a digital life certificate, which the pensioners can submit online.
The pensioners aged 80 years and above can submit their Jeevan Pramaan till Nov. 30, 2024. The submission of the life certificate started from Oct. 21.
What's Last Date To Submit Life Certificate?
As per guidelines, Jeevan Pramaan should be submitted every year by Nov. 30. This will be valid for one year.
What Will Happen If Life Certificate Is Not Submitted?
If you do not submit your life certificate by Nov. 30, it may lead to temporary halt in release of your pension from December.
"Once the life certificate is updated in the pension system, pension will be paid along with arrears immediately on the next pension payment," according to the Unique Identification Authority of India. "However, in case life certificate is not submitted for a period of three years and above, pension will be commenced after sanction of the competent authority through the CPAO as per due process."
Important FAQs
Here are important frequently asked questions on life certificate, answered by the UIDAI.
Q. What is an annual life certificate for pensioners?
A. Every central government pensioner has to submit an annual life certificate in November to the authorised pension disbursing agencies like the bank for further continuation of pension.
Q. What is Jeevan Pramaan?
A. Jeevan Pramaan is a biometric-enabled Aadhaar-based digital life certificate for pensioners and is generated for individual pensioners using his/her Aadhaar number and biometrics.
Q. Why is a life certificate required to be submitted by pensioners?
A. The life certificate required to be submitted by pensioners to continue pension without break.
Q. What are the different modes of submitting the life certificate?
A. A life certificate can be submitted manually or digitally as per convenience of the pensioner.
Q. What will happen if the life certificate is not submitted till the month of November?
A. Payment of pension for the month of December and onwards will not be done to the pensioner.