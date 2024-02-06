LIC's Index Plus Plan Launched; Here’s All You Need To Know

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India on February 5 announced a new unit-linked plan called LIC Index Plus.

"LIC's Index Plus is a unit linked, regular premium, individual life insurance plan which offers life insurance cover cum savings throughout the term of the policy," an LIC release stated.

The release further added that once the plan completed a specific policy tenure, an annualised premium would be added to the unit fund under an in-force policy. This premium would be used to buy additional units.