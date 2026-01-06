LIC Announces 'Jeevan Utsav' Single Premium Plan — All You Need To Know About How It Works

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will soon launch ‘Jeevan Utsav’, a single premium life insurance product. It is a non-participating, non-linked, individual savings and whole life insurance plan.

“The Life Insurance Corporation of India is launching the following new product which will be available for sale with effect from Jan. 12,” LIC informed the exchanges on Monday.

The product is designed for the domestic market and offers lifelong financial protection along with guaranteed benefits. While the company has not shared the details of the scheme, it is anticipated to broadly mirror an earlier ‘Jeevan Utsav’ plan by LIC that comes with multiple premiums.

Under this new policy, the policyholder will need to pay the premium only once and receive lifelong coverage. It is a non-linked plan, so returns are not linked to the stock market. This means that the returns in this scheme are guaranteed and fixed.

LIC also informed that the plan is non-participating in nature, which means no bonus is added. Beneficiaries of this policy will only get the sum assured (the main coverage amount) and any other guaranteed benefits stated in the policy.