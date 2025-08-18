Less Than A Month To File ITR: Know How To Make This Tedious Task Easy And Quick

The deadline for filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26) is Sept. 15. The Income Tax Department earlier extended the deadline for ITR filing for the taxpayers who don’t need their accounts to be audited from the usual July 31.

The taxpayers should keep the required documents and proofs of tax-saving investments ready for a hassle-free ITR filing before the Sept. 15 deadline. The investors should plan in advance for easy and quick ITR filing using the e-filing portal to avoid a last-minute rush.

Many taxpayers find the ITR filing process time-consuming and complex. However, filing your income tax could be a seamless process with a little planning. If you are one of those who finds ITR filing tedious, here’s how you can make the process simple and easy.