Last Minute Decisions For Tax Saving Investments

As the end of the financial year approaches, those using the old tax regime need to complete their savings investments and get the necessary deductions.

This time around, there are also a few holidays in the last week of March and this requires extra care to ensure that the process is completed before the due date. Taxpayers should not wait for the final day of the year to complete the investments but work on this as soon as possible.

Here are some ways and steps they can take on this matter.