Last Chance To Fix Your NPS, PAN And ITR Issues Before Dec. 31: Step-By-Step Guide To Meet Key Deadlines

As December draws to a close, it is advisable to review your financial obligations and complete the pending tasks for 2025. A few important deadlines are approaching fast, which include the ‘NPS Scheme A’ exit window, which closes on Dec. 25, and the Dec. 31 deadline to submit or revise Income Tax Return (ITR) for FY 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26).

Also, the Aadhaar–PAN linking should be completed by the end of this month. However, this applies to a select group of Aadhaar cardholders.

Missing any of these deadlines could lead to penalties and other financial complications.