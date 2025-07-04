Kotak Mahindra Bank To Discontinue Myntra Credit Card From July 10: What’s Next For Its Users?

Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced that it will discontinue the popular Myntra Kotak Credit Card from July 10. This change is part of the bank’s plan to simplify its credit card range and further unify its rewards system.

All current users of the Myntra Kotak RuPay Credit Card will be shifted to the Kotak League Platinum or Kotak Zen credit cards. The League Card is designed as a premium lifestyle card. It comes with its own benefits and reward system.

To understand how the the credit card experience will change, here’s quick comparison of the features offered in both cards: