Kotak Mahindra Bank Revises Fixed Deposit (FD) Rates; Here's How They Compare With SBI, PNB & BoB

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank revised its fixed deposit (FD) rates with effect from January 4, 2024. The latest rates are applicable across various tenors for domestic term deposits or fixed deposits (FDs), the lender noted on its official website. Kotak Mahindra Bank offers up to 7.25% interest rate for the general public and 7.80% for senior citizens.

The interest rate for term deposits for maturity period of 2 years- less than 3 years was hiked to 7.15% from 7.1%.

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore, according to the bank's official website.