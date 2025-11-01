Kids And Money: How To Teach Children About Saving After Their Diwali Gifts

Alongside teaching children about savings, parents can also use Diwali gift discussions to introduce kids to the basics of credit and loans. Explaining how credit cards and borrowing work and why timely repayment is important helps children understand financial responsibility early.

Diwali money gifts are more than festive tokens. They are a chance to shape a child’s financial habits. Encouraging children to split, save and set goals can turn a simple tradition into an early lesson in financial discipline.