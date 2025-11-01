Business NewsPersonal FinanceKids And Money: How To Teach Children About Saving After Their Diwali Gifts
Kids And Money: How To Teach Children About Saving After Their Diwali Gifts

Turn the excitement of Diwali gifts into an opportunity for kids to learn saving before spending.

01 Nov 2025, 10:40 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Teach your children to turn Diwali money into a habit of saving. (Photo Source: Rawpixel/Pixabay)</p></div>
Teach your children to turn Diwali money into a habit of saving. (Photo Source: Rawpixel/Pixabay)
Diwali gifts bring instant joy to children, but they also provide an opportunity for parents to teach kids an early lesson in money management. Many children receive cash or digital gift cards during Diwali. As such, it could be an opportune time to show how even small amounts can inculcate good saving habits and financial discipline.

Teach Kids To Split The Gift Smartly

Parents can start by helping children split their Diwali money into clear parts. One portion for spending and another for saving. This easy way will help kids learn money management skills early in life. To make the learning process a bit more enjoyable, parents can even pay a small amount as interest at the end of every month for consistently saving well. By the time next Diwali arrives, children will see how regular savings can grow over time. The practice not only builds financial discipline but also introduces them to the basics of money management in a practical way.

Turn Saving Into A Challenge

Parents can also help children set clear financial goals. Be it saving for a new book or a gadget, goal-setting keeps kids motivated and focused. Teach them how to set specific and achievable goals. This builds both purpose and confidence. For example, if a child wants to buy a gadget on Diwali, parents can guide them to save a fixed amount each month. By the time the festival returns next year, they’ll not only have enough money to make the purchase, but also they can realise the value of saving money regularly.

Turn Diwali Gifts Into Learning

Many kids, especially those very young, do not understand the value of money. For such children, money is an abstract concept. They can’t grasp that it represents value. That’s why Diwali, when children often receive cash or digital gifts, can be the perfect time to make money tangible. Parents can show kids what happens when they buy something. Let them touch and feel the notes or coins, or, if you’re using digital payments, show them how a certain amount leaves your account.

Managing Bank Account

For teenagers, Diwali gifts can be more than festive money. The gifts received in cash could be an initial step towards financial independence. Parents can help them open a savings account, show how to deposit or withdraw funds and read bank statements. Managing small transactions builds confidence and teaches the basics of handling money responsibly.

Teaching About Credits And Loans

Alongside teaching children about savings, parents can also use Diwali gift discussions to introduce kids to the basics of credit and loans. Explaining how credit cards and borrowing work and why timely repayment is important helps children understand financial responsibility early.

Diwali money gifts are more than festive tokens. They are a chance to shape a child’s financial habits. Encouraging children to split, save and set goals can turn a simple tradition into an early lesson in financial discipline.

