Kaun Banega Crorepati: Earn Rs 35,000 A month? Here's How You Can Make Rs 1 Crore

Becoming a ‘crorepati’ is a dream for millions of Indians. While it may seem like a distant goal, smart financial planning can make it a reality. The popular television game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, also offers an opportunity to the contestants to realise their dream of securing Rs 1 crore. The latest season of the show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, started on Sony Entertainment Television on Aug. 11. Even if you fail to make it to the hot seat on the popular show, you can still become a crorepati.

Be it equity shares or gold, disciplined saving across various assets and patience can help you achieve your Rs 1-crore corpus fund in just a little over a decade. You can achieve this goal due to the power of compounding with financial discipline and consistent investment.

It may seem a daunting task initially, but you can build a corpus worth Rs 1 crore even with a modest salary of Rs 35,000 per month.