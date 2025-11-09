Just Married? From Joint Account To Emergency Fund—Here's A Five-Point Guide For Newlyweds

1.Be Transparent From Day One

To avoid money problems, it is important to have honesty in a marriage. Sit down together to discuss income, debts, spending habits and financial goals. Be transparent about your expectations: whether it’s buying a home, travelling abroad, or investing for the future.

2. Create A Joint Budget

Note down every source of income you have, such as your salary, bonuses, or any side earnings. Next, record all your expenses: separate them into fixed costs like rent and bills, and variable ones like eating out or leisure activities.

Treat your savings and investments as regular outgoings too. This breakdown will give you a clearer picture of where your money goes and how you can manage it more efficiently.