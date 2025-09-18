Just Closed A Loan? Smart Ways To Use Extra Money You'll Save Every Month

The repayment of a loan, whether it's a housing loan, a personal loan, or an auto loan, is a big financial accomplishment. After having paid EMIs for months or years, the feeling of relief that you don't have to spend that amount each month anymore could be reassuring for your financial security.

But once a loan is closed, one question that comes into everyone's mind is what to do with the money you won't be spending each month anymore. It could be tempting to increase lifestyle expenses with more money in hand, but some smart decisions can contribute significantly towards creating a sound financial future.