JioFinance Offers ITR Filing At Rs 24: Check Plans Offered By ClearTax, TaxBuddy, Tax2Win And More

JioFinance has launched an Income Tax Return filing plan for just Rs 24, offering Indian taxpayers an opportunity to complete their ITR filing before the Sept. 15 deadline. The plan, launched in partnership with TaxBuddy, is currently the cheapest option available in the market.

Taxpayers can opt for the plan through the JioFinance App. Like Jio, there are several platforms that are offering convenient tax filing services online. With the Sept. 15 deadline approaching fast, many taxpayers are now choosing third-party platforms for simplified and budget-friendly ITR filing.

The newest player in the segment, JioFinance, also aims to make tax filing hassle-free for taxpayers. While a budget-friendly Rs 24 plan looks attractive, taxpayers should note that it's not open for all.

JioFinance’s Rs 24 plan is only available for salaried individuals who are filing the ITR-1 form. Additionally, to use this plan, the taxpayer’s income must be up to Rs 5 lakh with a single Form-16.

Under this plan, Jio Financial Services is not offering any CA help. This means the users will have to file their ITR themselves.

Since this is a basic plan, it's suitable for people filing Nil Return or have simple ITR-1 forms. It doesn’t support business income or capital gains. This means that taxpayers with multiple sources or income and complex asset diversification may require a more advanced ITR service plan. For expert help, JioFinance's platform offers a pricier Rs 999 plan.