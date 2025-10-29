Jefferies Flag Earnings Risk For HDFC, Nippon AMC After SEBI Consultation Paper

Jefferies has flagged the SEBI’s recent consultation paper on mutual funds as a substantial risk to the earnings of Asset Management Companies or AMCs. The core concern is the proposed rationalisation of fees, which could slash the Profit Before Tax for major listed players by as much as one-third in the coming years.

The brokerage’s stance is based on key proposals within the paper that directly affect how AMCs and institutional brokers generate revenue. The most impactful change highlighted is the suggested cut of 5 basis points in equity exit loads.

If this reduction is implemented, Jefferies estimates that the financial year 2027 profit before tax for prominent industry players like HDFC AMC and Nippon Asset Management Company could see a sharp decrease ranging from 30% to 33%.