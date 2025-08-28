Jan Dhan Yojana Turns 11: Top Achievements of 'World's Biggest Financial Inclusion Programme'

PMJDY has been a key driver of financial inclusion and literacy in India, with about 67% of Jan Dhan accounts belonging to people from rural and semi-urban areas. Notably, 56% of the accounts are held by women, promoting empowerment among women across the country. PMJDY also holds a Guinness World Record for opening over 1.8 crore accounts in a week.

One of the facilities that makes this scheme so attractive is the zero-balance account feature, allowing individuals to open and maintain a bank account without any minimum balance requirement. It also offers a free RuPay debit card with accidental insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh, along with an overdraft facility of up to Rs 10,000 for eligible account holders.

“Over the last 11 years, more than 56 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened, garnering a total deposit balance of Rs. 2.68 lakh crore. More than 38 crore free-of-cost RuPay cards have been issued, facilitating digital transactions,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted on the occasion of the scheme’s anniversary.

The ambitious programme is also a key enabler of the central government’s Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) framework, ensuring direct delivery of subsidies and payments under various welfare programmes. According to the government, the beneficiaries received Rs 6.9 lakh crore through their Jan Dhan bank accounts under various Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes during the financial year 2024–25.

From widows receiving insurance support to small vendors accessing credit and rural workers saving safely, the scheme has played a significant role in empowering millions of Indians.

In view of the scheme’s anniversary, several Indian banks are organising a camp till Sept. 30 to encourage people to update KYC details, open new accounts and promote micro-insurance and pension schemes.