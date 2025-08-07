Jan Dhan Account Re-KYC: Check Last Date, How To Update Personal Details And More

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a major update on Know Your Customer (KYC) verification for the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts. The apex bank on Wednesday announced that the Jan Dhan account holders can complete their re-KYC process by Sept. 30.

The PMJDY scheme was launched in August 2014 to promote financial inclusion and to achieve universal access to banking services. This was a major step towards financial empowerment as a significant section of citizens, especially from lower-income groups, did not have a bank account at the time.

As per the rules of the scheme, PM Jan Dhan accounts need to be updated with re-KYC verification after 10 years from the date of opening. This means that accounts opened between 2014 and 2015 are now due for re-KYC.

To ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience, public sector banks are conducting re-KYC camps at panchayats from July 1 to Sept. 30, as per the RBI. The Jan Dhan account holders can visit these camps to complete their re-KYC.

Apart from re-KYC, these camps will also provide services related to micro insurance, pension schemes and grievance redressal.