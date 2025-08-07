Jan Dhan Account Re-KYC: Check Last Date, How To Update Personal Details And More
Public sector banks are conducting re-KYC camps for Jan Dhan accounts from July 1 to Sept. 30.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a major update on Know Your Customer (KYC) verification for the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts. The apex bank on Wednesday announced that the Jan Dhan account holders can complete their re-KYC process by Sept. 30.
The PMJDY scheme was launched in August 2014 to promote financial inclusion and to achieve universal access to banking services. This was a major step towards financial empowerment as a significant section of citizens, especially from lower-income groups, did not have a bank account at the time.
As per the rules of the scheme, PM Jan Dhan accounts need to be updated with re-KYC verification after 10 years from the date of opening. This means that accounts opened between 2014 and 2015 are now due for re-KYC.
To ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience, public sector banks are conducting re-KYC camps at panchayats from July 1 to Sept. 30, as per the RBI. The Jan Dhan account holders can visit these camps to complete their re-KYC.
Apart from re-KYC, these camps will also provide services related to micro insurance, pension schemes and grievance redressal.
Re-KYC is a straightforward procedure allowing you to refresh your personal and address details with your bank. For KYC verification, any changes in address or personal details like phone number need to be shared with the bank.
Through the re-KYC camps, the banks are also assisting with enrolments under important social security schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and the Atal Pension Yojana. Individuals who have not yet signed up for these initiatives can visit the camps to enroll for these schemes, as well as to complete the KYC formalities for their Jan Dhan accounts.
How To Do Jan Dhan Re-KYC Online?
1. Go to the net banking portal of your bank.
2. Visit the section where you can access your profile details.
3. Click on the option for updating KYC.
4. Enter all necessary information as per the requirement.
5. Upload necessary documents.
6. An OTP will be sent to your mobile number. Enter it for OTP verification.
The steps mentioned above are generic and can vary across banks.
According to government data, more than 55.9 crore accounts have been opened under the PMJDY. If your Jan Dhan account has completed 10 years, it’s advisable to update personal details through the re-KYC process to continue enjoying the benefits.