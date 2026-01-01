Jan 1 Financial Reset: 8th Pay Commission 'Arrears', Weekly Credit Scores, Aadhaar-PAN Mandate & More

8th Pay Commission 'Arrears' To Accrue?

Around 1.1 crore central government employees and pensioners will hope for arrears on their salaries and pensions to start accruing from Jan. 1, 2026 onwards. While the panel was formed in November, and is expected to submit its report by May 2027, the recommendations on salary overhaul is expected to be implemented retrospectively.

"Usually, the recommendations of the pay commissions are implemented after a gap of every ten years. Going by this trend, the effect of the 8th Central Pay Commission recommendations would normally be expected from 01.01.2026," stated an official note following the Union Cabinet meeting on Oct. 28.