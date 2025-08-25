Jackie Shroff’s Family Turned Rs 1 Lakh Investment Into Rs 100 Crore With This TV Deal—Here's How

By the end of the party, Ayesha Shroff said, the Sony executive, who had come from Los Angeles, was impressed and decided to go ahead with the deal.

“At 6 am, the party wound up. And the Sony boss, who was down from LA, said, ‘We are doing it with this group.' We signed the deal the next day. And it was the best investment we ever made,” she said.

Ayesha Shroff then went on to underline the scale of the family’s returns from this investment, saying it was a “happy exit” 15 years later. To give a sense of the growth, she said the returns were extraordinary, “I would say Rs 1 lakh to Rs 100 crore,” Ayesha Shroff said, highlighting how a relatively small initial investment multiplied into an enormous sum over time.

In the lead-up to the party, Ayesha Shroff reflected on how the investment in Sony TV took shape with a group of seven friends. “It was my first encounter with a whole corporate setup like Sony,” she said.

Speaking about the team, she said, “Each one had a specific skill that they brought to the group,” adding that her husband Jackie Shroff contributed his star power, while the others brought expertise in banking, television and technology.

Describing the process, she said, “We wooed Sony for one year. It was one year of back-and-forth negotiations.” Despite the excitement, she said there was stiff competition from some of India’s biggest business houses.

Eventually, Ayesha suggested a unique approach to finalising the deal. “One night, I suggested to my husband, ‘just let’s have a party and call everybody,’” she said, framing it as a way to either celebrate or kickstart the negotiations. This plan eventually set the stage for one of the family’s most memorable business wins.