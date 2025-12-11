ITR Refund Delay: Reasons, Expected Payment Timeline And How To Check Status

For many taxpayers, the ITR refunds have been delayed due to bank account-related issues such as incorrect account numbers, wrong IFSC codes or unvalidated accounts. Refunds cannot materialise until these errors are rectified.

Another reason is the lack of Aadhaar-PAN linkage. If the identity data does not match, the system holds back the refund until the records are updated.

Incorrect claims are another reason for delays. Returns with deductions that lack adequate supporting documents, or refund amounts not matching the reported income, raise red flags leading to further scrutiny.

Similarly, discrepancies in AIS, Form 26AS, and income as reported in returns delay processing. It is very common in cases of taxpayers who have multiple sources of income, stock market transactions, or foreign income.

According to reports, the Income Tax Department’s Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) in Bengaluru has put in place increased scrutiny this year. The CPC is examining claims for large refunds or returns with suspicious entries more closely, and even standard returns are delayed because so many were filed close to the deadline.

Further delays can be avoided by the taxpayers by verifying bank details for accuracy, checking whether the AIS data matches the return, responding to notices on time and making necessary corrections.