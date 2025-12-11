ITR Refund Delay: Reasons, Expected Payment Timeline And How To Check Status
A few months have passed since the Sept. 16, 2025, deadline to file income tax returns (ITRs), but some taxpayers are still waiting for their refunds. While most ITR filings have already been processed for Assessment Year 2025-26 (AY 2025-26), refunds have been unusually delayed for many taxpayers compared to the previous year.
Reasons Behind Delay In ITR Refunds
For many taxpayers, the ITR refunds have been delayed due to bank account-related issues such as incorrect account numbers, wrong IFSC codes or unvalidated accounts. Refunds cannot materialise until these errors are rectified.
Another reason is the lack of Aadhaar-PAN linkage. If the identity data does not match, the system holds back the refund until the records are updated.
Incorrect claims are another reason for delays. Returns with deductions that lack adequate supporting documents, or refund amounts not matching the reported income, raise red flags leading to further scrutiny.
Similarly, discrepancies in AIS, Form 26AS, and income as reported in returns delay processing. It is very common in cases of taxpayers who have multiple sources of income, stock market transactions, or foreign income.
According to reports, the Income Tax Department’s Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) in Bengaluru has put in place increased scrutiny this year. The CPC is examining claims for large refunds or returns with suspicious entries more closely, and even standard returns are delayed because so many were filed close to the deadline.
Further delays can be avoided by the taxpayers by verifying bank details for accuracy, checking whether the AIS data matches the return, responding to notices on time and making necessary corrections.
How To Check Status
To check your income tax refund status:
Visit the e-Filing portal at https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/login.
Log in using your registered ID and password.
Navigate to e-File, then Income Tax Returns and View Filed Returns.
Select the relevant assessment year and click View Details.
The portal will indicate whether the refund has been issued, is under review or is pending due to missing information. Taxpayers with inoperative PANs must activate and link them with Aadhaar to avoid further delay in refunds.
When You'll Receive Refunds
Refunds are generally credited within four to five weeks after the ITR is e-verified. If refunds are delayed beyond the usual period, taxpayers should check their emails and portal notifications for alerts about verification issues or incorrect bank details. Raising a grievance ticket on the portal may help in escalation.
As the backlog clears and processes stabilise, the pace of refund disbursement is expected to improve gradually.