ITR Filing Deadline Extension: Will CBDT Extend Sept. 15 Due Date To File Income Tax Returns?
This year, the taxpayers have been allowed more time beyond the usual July 31 deadline due to changes in ITR forms and Excel utilities.
The deadline to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the financial year 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26) is approaching soon. Taxpayers, who are not liable for a tax audit of their accounts, are required to file their income details for the period between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025, by Sept. 15.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), on May 27, extended the deadline from the usual July 31. This year, the taxpayers have been given more time due to changes in ITR forms and Excel utilities. This particular date extension applies to non-audit cases, which include individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and any other entities filing returns using ITR 1 to ITR 4.
“The last date to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) for FY 2024–25 (AY 2025–26) is 15 Sept. 2025,” the government reminded the taxpayers in a press release on Sunday.
Non-audit taxpayers typically include those earning through salary, pension, rent, capital gains, or other income sources. It also covers businesses and professionals using the presumptive taxation scheme under Sections 44AD, 44ADA, or 44AE of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
With less than a week left for the ITR filing deadline, taxpayers must complete their filing on time to avoid penalties. Missing the deadline can lead to late fees of up to Rs 5,000 and 1% interest per month on unpaid taxes.
Will Finance Ministry Extend ITR Filing Due Date?
The ITR filing deadline for AY 2025-26 has already been extended to Sept. 15, 2025, from the usual July 31. So far, the Income Tax Department has not announced any further extension.
The government’s latest press release on ITR, issued on Sept. 7, also clarified that the deadline remains Sept. 15 as of now.
Based on this, taxpayers who are yet to submit their income tax returns are advised to do so within the stipulated time. Waiting for the last minute or further deadlines and missing the due date can result in penalties.
In its release, the government specified: “A late filing fee is levied if the return is furnished after the specified due date. A fee of Rs 5,000 is payable for returns filed after the due date. However, in cases where the total income does not exceed Rs 5 lakh, the late fee is restricted to Rs 1,000. In addition, a delay in filing attracts 1% interest per month on the pending tax amount, in addition to the late filing fee.”