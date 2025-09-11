ITR Filing Deadline Extension: Will CBDT Extend Sept. 15 Due Date To File Income Tax Returns?

The deadline to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the financial year 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26) is approaching soon. Taxpayers, who are not liable for a tax audit of their accounts, are required to file their income details for the period between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025, by Sept. 15.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), on May 27, extended the deadline from the usual July 31. This year, the taxpayers have been given more time due to changes in ITR forms and Excel utilities. This particular date extension applies to non-audit cases, which include individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and any other entities filing returns using ITR 1 to ITR 4.

“The last date to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) for FY 2024–25 (AY 2025–26) is 15 Sept. 2025,” the government reminded the taxpayers in a press release on Sunday.

Non-audit taxpayers typically include those earning through salary, pension, rent, capital gains, or other income sources. It also covers businesses and professionals using the presumptive taxation scheme under Sections 44AD, 44ADA, or 44AE of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

With less than a week left for the ITR filing deadline, taxpayers must complete their filing on time to avoid penalties. Missing the deadline can lead to late fees of up to Rs 5,000 and 1% interest per month on unpaid taxes.