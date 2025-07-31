ITR Filing Last Date: Missed The July 31 Deadline? Check Extended Due Date And Other Key Details
The Income Tax Department has extended the ITR filing deadline for FY 2024-25 from the usual July 31 to September 15, giving taxpayers extra time amid system updates and new tax regime changes.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the financial year 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26). The usual deadline of July 31 has been extended to September 15, 2025, for salaried and other taxpayers who don’t need their accounts to be audited. The Income Tax Department extended the deadline to allow more time to taxpayers amid the implementation of new changes in rules.
Why Has The Deadline Been Extended?
While July 31 has long been the standard cut-off date for non-audit taxpayers in India, this year’s extension comes in the wake of system changes introduced under the new tax regime. The Income Tax Department needed more time to update and implement changes in the ITR forms and utilities, leading to delays in their availability.
According to the CBDT, the extension of the deadline is aimed at ensuring a smooth and convenient filing experience for all taxpayers. The updated timeline also provides relief to chartered accountants and tax professionals who faced challenges due to the late implementation of software changes.
What Happens If You Miss The September 15 Deadline?
Missing the revised deadline doesn’t mean the door is closed entirely. Taxpayers still have the option to file a belated or updated return. Under Section 139(8A), taxpayers now get up to 48 months to file an updated return. This recent amendment doubles the previous 24-month window.
However, this comes at an additional cost. Filing an updated return beyond the due date could result in additional tax liability, in some cases, up to 60% to 70% more than the initial dues.
Penalties And Interest Charges
Filing your return after Sep. 15 can lead to penalties under multiple sections of the Income Tax Act:
Section 234A: If there's any outstanding tax, a delay will attract 1% monthly interest on the unpaid amount.
Section 234F: A late fee of Rs 5,000 applies if your total income exceeds Rs 5 lakh. For those earning less, the fine is Rs 1,000.
Loss carry forward not allowed: If you miss the deadline, you lose the ability to carry forward capital or business losses to future years, potentially increasing your tax liability.
No option to choose old tax regime: Late filers are automatically placed under the New Tax Regime, meaning you cannot claim deductions or exemptions available under the Old Regime.
Refunds get delayed: Filing after the deadline delays the processing of your tax refund, if any.
With just over a month left before the new deadline, taxpayers are advised to file their returns well in advance. This not only helps avoid last-minute technical glitches but also saves you from penalties and interest.
Mark your calendar again! September 15, 2025, is the final date to file your ITR for AY 2025-26.