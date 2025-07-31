ITR Filing Last Date: Missed The July 31 Deadline? Check Extended Due Date And Other Key Details

Filing your return after Sep. 15 can lead to penalties under multiple sections of the Income Tax Act:

Section 234A: If there's any outstanding tax, a delay will attract 1% monthly interest on the unpaid amount.

Section 234F: A late fee of Rs 5,000 applies if your total income exceeds Rs 5 lakh. For those earning less, the fine is Rs 1,000.

Loss carry forward not allowed: If you miss the deadline, you lose the ability to carry forward capital or business losses to future years, potentially increasing your tax liability.

No option to choose old tax regime: Late filers are automatically placed under the New Tax Regime, meaning you cannot claim deductions or exemptions available under the Old Regime.

Refunds get delayed: Filing after the deadline delays the processing of your tax refund, if any.

With just over a month left before the new deadline, taxpayers are advised to file their returns well in advance. This not only helps avoid last-minute technical glitches but also saves you from penalties and interest.

Mark your calendar again! September 15, 2025, is the final date to file your ITR for AY 2025-26.