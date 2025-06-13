ITR Filing: Five Biggest Income Tax Myths And Misconceptions

Filing income tax returns (ITRs) is an important annual financial task for many salaried and self-employed professionals. The ITR filing season for FY 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26) is already underway. It’s necessary for all the individuals who earn an amount above the exemption limit to file income tax returns.

Despite the ITR filing being a common annual exercise, confusions still surround many aspects of reporting incomes from all sources and deduction claims. From social media forwards to advice from unverified sources, taxpayers often fall for half-truths in the run up to the last date to file ITR.

Let’s debunk five of the most common income tax myths so you can file your returns with clarity and accuracy.